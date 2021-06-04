8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $142 million-$143.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.26 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.21.

EGHT opened at $23.10 on Friday. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $28,368.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $147,599.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $416,421. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

