Brokerages Set Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Target Price at C$61.27

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

TSE DOL opened at C$54.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.18. Dollarama has a one year low of C$44.45 and a one year high of C$58.53.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 2.5970549 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$749,718.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,117,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$63,969,050.68. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total transaction of C$668,872.80. Insiders have sold 93,854 shares of company stock worth $5,341,419 over the last 90 days.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

