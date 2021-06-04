Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.52.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $168.17 on Friday. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $1,010,802.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,209,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,480 shares of company stock worth $2,498,628 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 122.6% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

