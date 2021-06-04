Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). Medicenna Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

MDNA stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $204.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

