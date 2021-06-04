Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives $403.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $404.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Bank of America began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 17,792 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.80, for a total transaction of $5,778,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,733 shares of company stock worth $74,116,228. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $319.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a PE ratio of 141.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $196.10 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

