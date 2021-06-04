Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 4,318 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.09% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,596,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $55,978,000. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,184,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,863,000 after acquiring an additional 939,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,980,000 after acquiring an additional 723,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $34,725,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WH stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 1.79.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

