Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,892 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,766,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,149,704,000 after purchasing an additional 621,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,112,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,821,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

