Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $70.44 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $70.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.361 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

