Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

BATS:VLUE opened at $108.08 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.12.

