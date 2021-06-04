MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases Shares of 42,816 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ONEOK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.76.

NYSE:OKE opened at $53.72 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

