Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

WORK stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.02. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.92 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $44.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on WORK. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.89.

In related news, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $3,226,583.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.