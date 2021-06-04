The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Kieran John Fallon Sells 125 Shares

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.77, for a total transaction of $24,721.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,270.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kieran John Fallon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $23,583.75.

On Thursday, April 1st, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.45, for a total value of $21,806.25.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.60, for a total value of $22,075.00.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $195.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $946,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,587,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

