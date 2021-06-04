Lith Karen Van Sells 4,500 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,545.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.23. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $8,521,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 359.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 54,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

