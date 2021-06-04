Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) CFO Sells $262,500.00 in Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 21.94. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth $290,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Corsair Gaming by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.
Corsair Gaming Company Profile
Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.
