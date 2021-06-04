Ita M. Brennan Sells 3,930 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 3,930 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $1,322,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE ANET opened at $343.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $345.49.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after purchasing an additional 536,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 32.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.53.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

