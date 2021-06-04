Ita M. Brennan Sells 3,930 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 3,930 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $1,322,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE ANET opened at $343.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $345.49.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.53.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
