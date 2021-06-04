Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Sells $575,280.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $575,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 361,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,000,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $144.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion and a PE ratio of -9.28. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.01.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $846,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 551.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 87.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $375,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist dropped their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

