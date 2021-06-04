MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in PulteGroup by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in PulteGroup by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $3,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

