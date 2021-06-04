MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires Shares of 23,300 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after buying an additional 811,035 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after buying an additional 43,760 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $1,809,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $549,000. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

NYSE:RS opened at $169.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.45. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.