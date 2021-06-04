Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.56. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 8,300,889 shares.

RYCEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

