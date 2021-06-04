BASIC (BASIC) Price Down 3% This Week

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 3% against the US dollar. BASIC has a total market cap of $23.02 million and $231,742.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00077043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00022674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.06 or 0.00970042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.45 or 0.09660937 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00050385 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars.

