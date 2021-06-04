Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $104.56. The firm has a market cap of $968.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.37.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

