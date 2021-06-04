Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
Shares of EPRT opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 1.34. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $27.15.
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
