Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of EPRT opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 1.34. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.