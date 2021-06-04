Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $137.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $139.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

