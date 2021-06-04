Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at $567,000. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 14,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,847,000 after buying an additional 420,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 228,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $63.94 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.28.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $129,462.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

