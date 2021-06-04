Pitcairn Co. Has $458,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $83.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $70.29 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

