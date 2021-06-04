Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,576 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 15,464 shares of company stock worth $973,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $61.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

