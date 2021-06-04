John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $21.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.72.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

