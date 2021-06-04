John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $21.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.72.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
Featured Story: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.