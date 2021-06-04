PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
PKO stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $27.98.
PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
