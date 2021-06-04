TerraKRW Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $45.83 million and approximately $12,527.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00066482 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.78 or 0.00297864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $86.19 or 0.00240412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.58 or 0.01081130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,752.66 or 0.99729642 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 51,771,362,878 coins and its circulating supply is 51,770,633,769 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KRTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.