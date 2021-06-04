Traders Buy High Volume of Fidelity National Information Services Call Options (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 10,124 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,300% compared to the typical daily volume of 723 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.65.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $146.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a PE ratio of -385.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.38.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,952,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

