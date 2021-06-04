CUTcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,264.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $20.91 million and approximately $1,264.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00070776 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00049089 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.48 or 0.00260764 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00039345 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008443 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 142,360,719 coins and its circulating supply is 138,360,719 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

