140,400 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Acquired by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 140,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $17,450,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,846 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

ALLY opened at $55.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

