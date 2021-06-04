Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $99,000 in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 486.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $102.79 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.34 and a fifty-two week high of $103.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.07.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.