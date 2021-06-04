Segantii Capital Management Ltd Sells 75,000 Shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Bridgetown were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

OTCMKTS BTWNU opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.22. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

