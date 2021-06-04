John Wiley & Sons (JW.B) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 10th.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $482.91 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 15.56%.

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.76. John Wiley & Sons has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.3425 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

