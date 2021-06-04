Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
NYSE:NIM opened at $10.75 on Friday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.74.
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
