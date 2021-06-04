Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,087,457 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.72% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $34,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,382,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,534,000 after purchasing an additional 452,991 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,345,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,250,000 after acquiring an additional 921,951 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,302,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,885,000 after acquiring an additional 878,823 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,903,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,721,000 after purchasing an additional 71,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,375,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,218,000 after purchasing an additional 589,285 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IOVA. Barclays cut their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.77.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

