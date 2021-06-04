Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 2,477 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,314,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 1.53% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $41,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 101,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.