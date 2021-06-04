Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $44.02 Million Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $44,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 4.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 9.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

ICHR stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.57.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.