Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 545,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,194 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.13% of Chewy worth $46,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $75.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.65, a P/E/G ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.06. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $1,381,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,190,469 shares of company stock valued at $504,577,145. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

