Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALXN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $175.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.91 and a 1-year high of $179.12.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.