Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 144,700 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $46,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 451.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $6,841,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 73,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM opened at $116.82 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $605.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.98.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

