Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,595 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 43,416 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $47,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Oracle by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,320,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,433,000 shares of company stock worth $699,611,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $81.09 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $81.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $233.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.