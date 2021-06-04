Innova 1-Day Volume Tops $93.00 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. Innova has a market cap of $454,090.17 and approximately $93.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Innova has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000076 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004543 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

