Emmerson PLC (LON:EML) Insider Acquires £38,750 in Stock

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML) insider Edward (Ed) Peter McDermott acquired 775,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £38,750 ($50,627.12).

EML opened at GBX 5.65 ($0.07) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.64. The company has a market capitalization of £46.64 million and a PE ratio of -29.25. Emmerson PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

Get Emmerson alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Emmerson in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Emmerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.