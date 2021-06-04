The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 28,000 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $2,091,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $76.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

