FunFair (FUN) Price Hits $0.0471 on Exchanges

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00076821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.32 or 0.00974412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.55 or 0.09683645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00050115 BTC.

About FunFair

FUN is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FunFair

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

