aelf (ELF) Market Cap Reaches $132.67 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. One aelf coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $132.67 million and approximately $14.98 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, aelf has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00076821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00097514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.32 or 0.00974412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.55 or 0.09683645 BTC.

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official website is aelf.io . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

