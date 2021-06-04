Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNST. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

NASDAQ:CNST opened at $33.84 on Friday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $40.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.53.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNST. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

