HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $3.88 Million Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 210,534 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Vodafone Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 248,310 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 25,393 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,865 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,326 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VOD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $18.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.5491 dividend. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.83%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

